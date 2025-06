“He’s a teacher that the entire school love, not just the class he’s teaching. He’s an excellent teacher and also lots of fun. “

So ran one of the nomination notes for the eventual winner in the inaugural KCLR Teacher of the Year 2025 competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of emails were sent in in a bid to see who would be crowned tops in terms of teaching across Carlow and Kilkenny.

But who took the title?

The big reveal was on KCLR Breakfast when John Walsh rang one local school this morning;