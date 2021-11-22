Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Chair welcomes rollout of Conscious Cup Campaign locally

The chairman of Keep Kilkenny Beautiful is welcoming the Conscious Cup Campaign being rolled out in Kilkenny this Christmas.

Aim of the initiative is to encourage people to opt for a reusable cup for their cuppa on the go.

Pat Boyd of Keep Kilkenny Beautiful explained that it works two-fold for places like Kilkenny City.

He’s been telling KCLR News that he’s noticed the build-up of litter in the last few months; “If we just look at the time we’re in now with Covid times and there’s much more and dining out we noticed a lot on our cleanups on the Ring Road and on the approach roads into Kilkenny, even when we look at the litter around the town that the county council pick up one of the most dominant pieces of litter is actually coffee cups, disposable coffee cups but not just disposable coffee, they actually take up quite a bit of space when people dispose of them in litter bins”.

Added to that, as highlighted by COP26, all individuals need to take individual action to avert the climate crisis and Mr Boyd believes by reusing our own Conscious Cup we play a vital role in this; “The main thing is that we reduce, if we use a conscious cup or a non-disposable cup then we’re actually reducing the litter that flows over onto our streets and that we’re reducing what is a finite resource, the material that’s used to make them”.

Meanwhile, Carlow and Kilkenny county councils recently held a webinar on this topic – see here for more

To find your local participating coffee spot click here