‘We Choose Reuse’ pledges Conscious Cup Campaign with cafes in Carlow and Kilkenny among those now accepting reusable cups

Organisers of the Conscious Cup Campaign call on you to join in their plea to ‘We Choose Reuse’.

547,945 single-use coffee cups are disposed of in Ireland every day and the initiative aims to significantly reduce that number, and banish the practise completely if possible.

You can check out what cafes across Carlow, Kilkenny and the rest of the country are accepting reusable cups here

You can also take part in a webinar this evening – register for that here

Listen back to Carlow County Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer Jannette O’Brien had to say about it all to our Brian Redmond on KCLR Live: