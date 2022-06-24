Councillors vote to keep one-way system in Kilkenny city but reverse traffic flow

Kilkenny City councillors have voted to keep a one-way system but reverse the flow of traffic.

Under the plans proposed by Cllr Andrew McGuinness a car could drive from from Parliament St up High St to the Parade and from the Parade to John St.

But traffic from John St will not be able to drive up Rose Inn St and will have to turn right down Bateman’s Quay.

The plan supported by the five Fianna Fail and Fine Gael councillors includes other changes like short term drop-off parking bays for elderly and disabled on High St and John St, and removing some of the bollards and other clutter on footpaths.

They want to begin negotiations with bus operators on having a hub for buses and provide two-way cycle lanes allowing space for emergency services.

Independent Cllr Eugene McGuinness and the Green Party’s Maria Dollard have spoken against the plan, which they were not unloved in drawing up, but they were the only two to vote against it.

Any changes will not come into force until the Autumn so the current system will have to be extended.