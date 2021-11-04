Kildare man takes up position of Assistant Chief of Staff with the Irish Defence Forces

A Kildare man’s been appointed the Defence Forces Assistant Chief of Staff.

Brigadier General Rossa Mulcahy is responsible for organisation transformation, capability development, innovation, risk management, corporate governance, and industrial relations.

The Newbridge native, is based in Naas with wife Lorna and they have two daughters, Caoimhe and Laoise.

Brigadier General Mulcahy has previously served as Director of Strategic Planning Branch where he was responsible for Strategy Development, Defence Policy Programme Implementation, Defence Forces’ Annual Plans, and International Security and Defence Policy coordination.

From 2019 he was the Director of Communications and Information Services, with cyber being one of his areas of responsibility.

He has served in all of the Communication and Information Services (CIS) Corps Units within the Army; has held appointments in the Joint Command and Staff School and the Defence Forces’ Management Information Framework Section as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Rossa’s educational qualifications include a Bachelor of Commerce from NUIG, a Higher Diploma in Information Technology from NUIM, a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from UCD, a Master of Arts in Leadership Management and Defence Studies from NUIM and most recently a Professional Diploma in Strategy Development and Innovation from the Smurfit Business School, UCD. He is a graduate of the Defence Forces’ Senior Command & Staff Course (2008) and the US Army Command and General Staff College (2011).

And his overseas experience includes three deployments to Lebanon with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), two years on deployment to Syria and Lebanon with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO) and deployment as Irish National Senior and Deputy KLE Branch at NATO’s Resolute Support mission, in Kabul, Afghanistan.