Kilkenny and Carlow Education & Training Board pledge €1.2 million for local youth services

Several local youth groups are set to benefit from a considerable funding boost.

The Kilkenny Carlow Education & Training Board has announced it is pledging €1.2 million for youth services across the two counties.

The announcement was made at the launch of its publication Youth Office Profile 2022-2023.

Ossory Youth Services, Carlow Regional Youth Services, Foróige DRUM Youth Project and Health Café in Kilkenny are among those to be supported.

Director of Further Education and Training with the ETB Martha Bolger explains their aim is “to deliver high quality youth opportunities to young people in the two counties. This year we will have over 1.2 million in funding to both counties to meet the specified needs of young people”

Commenting at the launch, KCETB Chief Executive Eileen Curtis thanked the staff of the Youth Office and the members of the youth work committee for their continued support and ongoing guidance in promoting an extensive range of youth work supports, programmes and initiatives for young people across Kilkenny and Carlow.

Youth Officer Mairead Donohoe said:

“KCETB is committed to promoting the value and importance of youth work and supporting high-quality youth work provision and practice. Our aim in 2023 is the continued development of good governance and oversight and working collaboratively with our funders, The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) and local youth work organisations”