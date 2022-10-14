Kilkenny based Liam Lysaght is the new Chair of the Global Biodiversity Information Facility

A local resident’s been named Chair of the Global Biodiversity Information Facility.

The international, intergovernmental organisation pools resources to form a large research infrastructure across the world.

Four billion data records are downloaded from it daily.

Kilkenny-based Liam Lysaght of the Irish Biodiversity Centre in Waterford will now head up the GBIF.

