Kilkenny based “Smartply” to get €44m cash boost for upgrade to their plant

A Kilkenny factory is to get a cash injection of over €44m to improve and upgrade its plant.

Medite Smartply which is based in Belview Port in South Kilkenny was approved the investment by Coillte which will see an upgrade to the drying plant, which has been in continuous operation since 1996.

It will also get an improved drying/energy/screen system that will increase plant capacity.

The project is due to finish in 2022.