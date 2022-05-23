Kilkenny-based TransferMate achieves Unicorn status after billion dollar valuation

International company TransferMate which is headquartered in Kilkenny has achieved Unicorn status.

It’s a term used to describe a privately held startup company with a value of over $1 billion.

The business-to -business payments firm has just secured $70,000,000 in fresh funding to bring the amount raised by them to $130,000,000

TransferMate is a subsidiary of Terry Clune’s software technology group CluneTech.

CEO Sinéad Fitzmaurice now becomes the first woman to lead an Irish unicorn.