Kilkenny-based TransferMate achieves Unicorn status after billion dollar valuation
International company TransferMate which is headquartered in Kilkenny has achieved Unicorn status.
It’s a term used to describe a privately held startup company with a value of over $1 billion.
The business-to -business payments firm has just secured $70,000,000 in fresh funding to bring the amount raised by them to $130,000,000
TransferMate is a subsidiary of Terry Clune’s software technology group CluneTech.
CEO Sinéad Fitzmaurice now becomes the first woman to lead an Irish unicorn.