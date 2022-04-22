Kilkenny based TransferMate announces new global partnership with Formula 1’s Haas team

A Kilkenny company has announced a new global partnership with Formula 1’s Haas Team.

Business to business payments firm TransferMate is a subsidiary of Kilkenny-based software technology group, CluneTech, formerly Taxback.

As an official Team Partner, TransferMate will provide cross-border payments to Team Haas.

And the local company’s logo will be featured on the VF-22 car and the suits of drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher throughout the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.