Kilkenny Camogie Chair Theresa Aylward says everyone in the game’s been affected by the death of Galway’s Kate Moran

The Chair of Kilkenny Camogie says the sport doesn’t have a safety issue.

Theresa Aylward has been speaking to KCLR after the death of young Galway and Athenry player Kate Moran after an accident on the pitch while playing for her club this week.

Kate played against Kilkenny in an All Ireland at under-16 level and won and the Kilkenny County has this week offered its condolences to her family and friends who today will attend her funeral.

Theresa says player safety is always a concern but that this incident was a tragic and unusual accident and she adds that this freak accident has affected everyone involved in the game.

Hear her conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is in full here: