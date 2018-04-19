Kilkenny & Carlow schools represented in Junk Kouture finals today

Two local schools are represented in the finals of the Junk Kouture competition today.

Students from across the country have designed & created an outfit from recycled items.

This year saw a record number of entries at over 1,500 with a shortlist of 86 competing in tonight’s grand finale at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Among them is ‘Aella Crystallis’ from Castlecomer Community School’s Maedbh Walsh, Molly Coogan & Emma Brannigan.

While 14 year old Grace Maher of Tullow Community School will present her ‘Binderella’.