Kilkenny & Carlow schools represented in Junk Kouture finals today

Students from Castlecomer and Tullow Community Schools have made the final 86

Two local schools are represented in the finals of the Junk Kouture competition today.

Students from across the country have designed & created an outfit from recycled items.

This year saw a record number of entries at over 1,500 with a shortlist of 86 competing in tonight’s grand finale at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Among them is ‘Aella Crystallis’ from Castlecomer Community School’s Maedbh Walsh, Molly Coogan & Emma Brannigan.

While 14 year old Grace Maher of Tullow Community School will present her ‘Binderella’.

