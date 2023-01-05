Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce says they’ll be looking closely at how Tesco will fit in with the county development plan

Kilkenny Chambers of Commerce say Tesco’s plans for the Old Mart site will have to fit into the existing masterplan for the city centre.

KCLR exclusively revealed yesterday (Wednesday) that the retailer completed a deal to buy the land on New Road in the past few weeks.

Chamber CEO John Hurley says business people in the town will closely scrutinise whatever plans are submitted to the local authority for the site’s development.

“We’d be certainly looking closely and asking questions to see how it’s going to fit in with the overall county development plan and certainly the retail element of the master plan for Kilkenny City,” said John Hurley.

“Something of that size cant be taken in isolation, it needs to fit in with everything else that’s going to go on as well,” he added.