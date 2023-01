Tesco is the new owner of the old Mart site in Kilkenny City after buying the land at the end of last year.

A submission has been prepared by RMLA Ltd. on behalf of Tesco Ireland in response to Kilkenny County Council’s Draft Residential Zoned Land Tax Map.

The local authority is proposing to impose the new tax on the site but Tesco are disputing this.

The new owners say the site was zoned ‘General Business’ as a ‘Masterplan Area’ and should be exempt from the 3% levy.