Kilkenny City Bus struck again by stones

Kilkenny’s City Bus has been struck yet again.

KCLR News understands that for a fifth time this year stones were hurled at a City Direct vehicle again while in the vicinity of the Hebron Road Roundabout as it travelled along the Ring Road at about 7:30pm on Saturday evening.

It’s claimed that two cars were also hit.

A local driver and the Divisional Roads Garda Inspector last week warned of the dangers of such activity. (Read about that here). While city Mayor John Coonan warned about the future of the service should such vandalism continue. (That’s here).

KCLR Live will again be chatting with the bus driver this morning after 10am about this latest experience.