Every effort continues to be made to protect Kilkenny City’s bus service says Mayor

The Mayor of Kilkenny’s promising “every effort continues to be made” to protect the city bus service.

It’s after one of the City Direct vehicles had its windows smashed again on Monday night, as it was travelling from Purcellsinch towards Johnswell Road Roundabout.

The stone-throwing attack, which happened at about 11 pm, is the fourth of its kind for the bus in 2021 so far.

Mayor John Coonan says these incidents are a huge cause for safety concerns.

He’s appealing to those responsible to cease the attacks and is urging anyone with information on this latest incident to come forward;