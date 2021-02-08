Kilkenny City bus suspends its service as windows are smashed for a third time

Kilkenny’s City Direct Bus has suspended its service after yet more stone-throwing attacks.

The entire KK2 route is halted for tonight (Monday), as the bus windows have just been smashed for the third time in less than a month.

The same incident occurred only last week- in the same location- as the vehicle’s windows were also shattered on Thursday while it drove along the Hebron Road.

The City Direct service was first targetted on January 11th, when an unknown object was pelted at its KK1 bus.

KCLR understands that the service will be resuming as normal tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

