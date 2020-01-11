Kilkenny City councillors call for special meeting with Gardaí on animal welfare

Kilkenny’s city councillors are calling a special meeting with the Gardai and the Local Authority to try and tackle animal cruelty in the city.

The welfare of horses has been highlighted after a horse had to be put down on New Year’s Day.

The animal had been injured falling down an embankment and had been trapped for days before being found by a passerby.

It was the hot topic of yesterday’s district council gathering and an emergency meeting’s been set up for next Friday to discuss how animal control measures can be improved.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Eugene McGuinness said it’s crucial that more is done to protect animal welfare.