KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny city outskirts hit by early morning electricity outage

The impact was felt at premises from the Freshford Road across to the Castlecomer Road

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 12/01/2022
image pexels.com

Close to 3,000 ESB customers were without power for a time this morning.

A fault at Talbot’s Inch reported at about 3am led to outages from the Freshford Road to the Castlecomer Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City, impacting 2,923 households.

The utility says all supply has been restored.

However, some listeners tell us that pockets remain without – if you find yourself in that situation you should contact your electricity supplier to report it.

You can report a fault via here

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 12/01/2022