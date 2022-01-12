Kilkenny city outskirts hit by early morning electricity outage

Close to 3,000 ESB customers were without power for a time this morning.

A fault at Talbot’s Inch reported at about 3am led to outages from the Freshford Road to the Castlecomer Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City, impacting 2,923 households.

The utility says all supply has been restored.

However, some listeners tell us that pockets remain without – if you find yourself in that situation you should contact your electricity supplier to report it.

