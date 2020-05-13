Kilkenny City Taskforce Chairman will support plan to make High Street one-way

The Chairman of the Kilkenny City Taskforce says he’s dead set against the pedestrianising of High St.

But he supports plans to install a one-way system.

Kilkenny County Council is considering a plan to create a one-way system for cars from John’s Bridge, up Rose Inn St and down High St.

The temporary plan will allow them to widen the footpath for greater social distancing.

Paris Texas owner Pat Crotty says something has to happen to create a safer environment to help the recovery from the current crisis.

He says temporary change is not ideal but “the consensus is that this will help people to feel safer. It’s not about the shops, it’s not about whatever. It’s about the people -If people do not feel safe in a space they just will not come”