Kilkenny city’s Smithwick’s Experience unveils two new additions

Smithwick’s Experience has expanded its Kilkenny city offering.

Parent company Diageo had announced the closure of the space off Parliament Street in April 2021 which led to a public outcry before we heard later that year that it would reopen. Three months ago, a date for that reopening was set.

That day eventually dawned and since then many have flocked in to take the one-hour tour which tells of the site’s brewing history which takes back to the 13th century and the monks of St Francis Abbey.

The Smithwick family began brewing in the famed year of 1710.

This week the venue launched its new Barrel Yard outdoor space in the former brewery yard where large wooden barrels were once repaired and stored ready to be filled with Smithwick’s ale for distribution to pubs around Ireland.

Added to that is a new Flavours Room sensory experience which explores the ingredients and flavour profile of Smithwick’s.

The penultimate stop on the tour, visitors’ sense of sight, smell and touch will be engaged as they learn from the experts how the core ingredients of the iconic red ale evolve from their rawest form into the beer itself.

The Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny is open Thursday to Monday inclusive. Tickets cover the tour and a complimentary ale tasting for those aged 18 and over with a valid ID, while non-alcoholic options and soft drinks are also available. Group rates are available on request.

For more information see smithwicksexperience.com. Drink responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie.