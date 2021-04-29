Kilkenny’s popular Smithwick’s Experience to close permanently

The Smithwick’s Experience, Kilkenny’s beloved tourist attraction, is set to close permanently.

The site’s been shut since March 2020 due to Covid restrictions, but it’s been announced today that it won’t be reopening after the pandemic.

Owners Diageo claim “it is impossible for them to adapt the experience for it to be a viable business and experience going forward”.

You can read their full statement below;

The Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny has been closed since March 2020, the outset of the COVID pandemic, and has been unable to open due to restrictions, social distancing requirements and the lack of international visitors, which has been the mainstay of the centre.

Over the past 12 months we have evaluated all available options, but unfortunately we have come to the decision that it is impossible for us to adapt the experience for it to be a viable business and experience going forward. As a result we are saddened to announce that the Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny will be closing permanently.

Smithwick’s is proud of its Kilkenny roots and its strong connection to the people and the city. We are going to take this time to look at a range of options for the long-term sustainable future for the building; to support Kilkenny’s vibrant creative culture and growth economically and socially. We remain committed to supporting the pubs and bars of Kilkenny and the wider South East region as they re-open.