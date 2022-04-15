Kilkenny company Mindaclient gearing up to help deliver the new Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme

A Kilkenny company’s gearing up to deliver the new basic income scheme for artists.

Mindaclient was awarded the tender for the pilot which will see creatives supported financially.

Dancers, writers, filmmakers, musicians and others can register their interest through the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media which will check their eligibility.

Mind-a-Client founder Brian Kelly sums up the process, telling KCLR Live; “Step 1 they check everybody who’s eligible, step 2 then they will randomly select 2,000 from different categories and those 2,000 artists then will get an income of €325 a week for the three years, I’m sure it may become more mainstream or they may expand it after that but they’re running the pilot for the three years”.

He adds “I think they also have a category for I think they call it newly qualified applicants so maybe new artists who’ve just qualified and starting out on their journey that they can apply as well so anybody involved in any of the arts or creative arts workers I’d encourage them to get on and apply, if not in they can’t qualify, and there’s very good progress in the last few days with people applying and submitting their applications”.