Kilkenny councillor John Coonan calls on HSE to improve how it’s dealing with long Covid
He's bringing a motion before the Regional Health Forum today
A local councillor is calling on the HSE to improve how it’s dealing with Long Covid.
John Coonan is bringing a motion before the Regional Health Forum today.
He wants a progress report on its proposed service plans for the diagnosis and treatment of Long Covid.
Cllr Coonan says up to one-in-ten people who’ve had the virus could be suffering from long covid – so services promised last May are badly needed.
