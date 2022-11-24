Kilkenny councillor John Coonan calls on HSE to improve how it’s dealing with long Covid

A local councillor is calling on the HSE to improve how it’s dealing with Long Covid.

John Coonan is bringing a motion before the Regional Health Forum today.

He wants a progress report on its proposed service plans for the diagnosis and treatment of Long Covid.

Cllr Coonan says up to one-in-ten people who’ve had the virus could be suffering from long covid – so services promised last May are badly needed.

Hear his conversation with KCLR News’ Domhnall Doyle here: