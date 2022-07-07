Kilkenny Councillor Maria Dollard calls for release of woman jailed this week for the manslaughter of her newborn baby

A Kilkenny Councillor is calling for the woman jailed this week for the manslaughter of her newborn baby to be released.

23-year-old Caitlin Corcoran, of Castlebanney, Mullinavat, and formerly of Mount Suir, Carrickphierish in Waterford City was sentenced to three months in prison with another three years suspended (more here).

She was found guilty by a jury last October of manslaughter and neglect after putting her daughter in a bin after giving birth in a Caredoc toilet when she was 19.

On KCLR’s The Way It Is last evening, Green Cllr Maria Dollard said prosecution and jail is not the correct response to a tragic case like this and the sentence should be reversed.

Hear her conversation with our Sue Nunn here: