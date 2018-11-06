Kilkenny Councillor’s proposing changes to how the Register of Electors is managed

Changes to how the Register of Electors is managed are being proposed by Kilkenny County council.

A letter’s being written to the Local Government Minister John Paul Phelan requesting a change in how you apply to be added to the supplementary Register ahead of the European and Local elections next year.

Currently you have to have to submit forms witnessed by a Garda to your local authority to be added if you miss the initial deadlines.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh proposed a motion at yesterday’s meeting of the Castlecomer Municipal District asking if that could be changed to a peace commissioner, a clergy man or woman or any person of note that could witness your signature.

Cllr Cavanagh is also looking for funding for officer to ensure that people who have died are removed from the register because that isn’t happening at the moment.