Kilkenny County Council advises that road users take caution as a number of traffic signals are out of order

Update: 5/11/22 4.20pm

The fault has now been repaired.

Earlier story:

Traffic signals on the Castlecomer New Road, Old Mart Road, Ballybought Street and Barrack Street junctions are all out of order in all directions due to a cable fault, and it is expected that the issue will not be rectified for a number of days.

Kilkenny County Council has apologised for any inconvenience that has been caused, but have assured road users that council maintenance staff are addressing the issue.

Motorists have been urged to approach the junctions with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until repairs are carried out.