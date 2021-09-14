Kilkenny County Council CEO says she can see way more than 1,000 jobs on the city’s Abbey Quarter site

The Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council says it’s her opinion that we’re looking at way more than a thousand jobs on the Abbey Quarter site.

Colette Byrne confirmed there are negotiations taking place between the Abbey Quarter partnership and other potential tenants at the moment.

It’s after Glanbia outlined their proposal to become the anchor tenant at the Brewhouse building. (More on that here).

Colette Byrne says it will probably take up to 10 years before the site is fully developed but she believes there’s plenty of potential for job creation when it is.

