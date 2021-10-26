Kilkenny dancer tells of his latest experience of the world stage

A renowned Kilkenny dancer’s been sharing his latest experience of the world stage.

John Edward Nolan’s been foot stepping his way through competitions from an early age and won Dancing with the Stars Ireland a few years ago when paired with radio and TV presenter Mairead Ronan.

He danced with Laura Nolan at the WDSF PD Showdance Standard in Germany where they were named finalists, as he’s been outlining:

And he told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin all about it on KCLR Live this morning here: