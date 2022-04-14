Kilkenny enterprises outline challenges and successes to Minister for Business, Employment and Retail

Kilkenny entrepreneurs have outlined their challenges and successes to the Minister for Business, Employment and Retail.

Damien English was in the city yesterday (Wednesday, 13th April) and the Local Enterprise Office documented the occasion.

He stopped off at County Hall to meet with councillors and local authority Executive, with Carlow Kilkenny Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan also in attendance.

While others too were invited into the chambers for a question and answer session.

A number of local business people representing a variety of enterprises got to speak directly to the Minister:

And he got out and about on city streets as well to meet more: