Kilkenny County Council is hoping to have its Local Community Safety Partnership in place next month.

The Co-ordinator for the Joint Policing Committee replacement is understood to be finalising the initial stages of set-up, selecting suitable membership from all the relevant agencies and stakeholders.

An induction meeting for newly appointed members takes place next month (October), with the first official meeting planned for early November.

It follows a smiliar move by the counterparts in Carlow who hope to be in place by the end of the year.

In addition, a county-wide Community Safety Survey will be launched to gather valuable insights from the public to identify priorities for the LCSP and key safety concerns.