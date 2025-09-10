Carlow County Council’s hopeful that its new Local Community Safety Partnership will be up and running by the end of the year.

The LCSPs will replace the Joint Policing Committees with six meetings a year, one of which will be open to the public, with members between them tailoring safety plans for their area, addressing not just crime but other local issues.

Concerns have been raised by what’s seen as a delay in their establishment nationwide – most recently by former JPC Chair for Kilkenny Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick while others are keen to point out that the focus should be on the benefit to their respective areas.

But Councillors in Carlow were updated at their monthly meeting – Executive Officer with the local authority Barry Knowles told KCLR News’ Martin Quilty;