Kilkenny Famine Experience among 36 finalists of National Lottery Good Causes Awards

The Kilkenny Famine Experience has been shortlisted for a National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The local project which has brought the stories of local famine victims to life has been named amongst the thirty-six community groups, sports clubs and organisations from all over Ireland who were announced as finalists.

The accolades honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to good causes all over the country.

The Kilkenny Famine Experience will contest in the Heritage category in the final, alongside Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter, Cork Folklore Project, Cork LGBT Archive, Wildlife Rehabilitation Ireland in Meath and Irish Peatland Conservation Council in Kildare.

Marion Acreman was instrumental in setting up and developing the local project and has been telling KCLR News it’s “Great news, really excited at MacDonagh Junction to hear of the news, from hundreds of entries there are 36 shortlisted projects and each of the entrants received support from the National Lottery Good Causes”.

She adds “We received some funding from the Good Causes award back in 2017 when we launched the Kilkenny Famine Experience so we had submitted an application for the awards and just hearing that we made the shortlist means a lot to us because the work here around the stories of the Famine are ongoing, including hearing from people who have connections to our workhouse from across the world and also in terms of research, the research is ongoing with the anthropologist that worked on the human remains here so it’s great for everyone, it’s great for the people of Kilkenny as well to have a bit of positivity amongst all the challenges we’ve had in the past 12 months”.

Judging will take place virtually this year today (Tuesday 16) & tomorrow (Wednesday 17) with representatives from each of the finalist groups will be asked to do a short presentation remotely to the judging panel and respond to any questions that may arise. The judging panel will be chaired by Lotto presenter & weather presenter, Nuala Carey. Fergus Finlay, Columnist and Author, will join the panel as an independent judge at this stage.

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this. The winners will be announced on Saturday 29th May at the Mansion House in Dublin (subject to Public health measures in place at the time). The event will alternatively take place virtually depending on the guidelines in effect.

The 36 National Lottery Good Causes Awards finalists in full:



Sport

Shankill Tennis Club, Dublin

South Dublin Taekwondo, Dublin

Raphoe Community Sports Development, Donegal

Kanturk Cycling Club, Cork

Ratoath Athletics Club, Meath

Ballintubber GAA, Mayo

Health & Wellbeing

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Dublin

LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, Dublin

Children in Hospital Ireland, Dublin

Lough Ree Lanesborough Angling Hub, Roscommon

Naas Community First Responders, Kildare

East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support, Galway

Heritage

Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter, Donegal

Cork Folklore Project, Cork

Cork LGBT Archive, Cork

Kilkenny Famine Experience, Kilkenny

Wildlife Rehabilitation Ireland, Meath

Irish Peatland Conservation Council, Kildare

Arts & Culture

Children’s Books Ireland, Dublin

International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, Dublin

Dance Theatre of Ireland, Dublin

Graffiti Theatre Company, Cork

Cyclone Rep, Cork

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children, Galway

Community

Age Action Ireland, Dublin

Immigrant Council of Ireland, Dublin

Kilbarrack Coast Community Project, Dublin

Irish Deaf Society, Dublin

Daingean GAA, Offaly

Headway Limerick, Limerick

Youth