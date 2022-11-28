Kilkenny Gardai and Fire Service save lives of man and women who entered river barrow in Graiguenamanagh

Kilkenny Gardai and Fire Service rescued a man and woman who got into trouble in the river Barrow in Graiguenamanagh early Sunday morning.

At around 1.30 am, Gardai were told that a person had jumped from the bridge into the river and then it transpired that a second person had entered the water just a short time before.

When Gardai went to the Graiguenamanagh side of the river, they found a 22-year-old woman clinging to the bank shouting out to a 32-year-old male clinging to a tree hanging over the river.

Two Gardai and a fireman then entered the water and with the aid of the lifebuoy were able to get it around the male.

At the same time, the fire brigade managed to rescue the female and all parties were brought to safety.

They were later removed to the hospital for treatment with no life-threatening injuries.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell, Thomastown has applauded all members for their actions, including the Fire Brigade.

“Sergeant John O’ Sullivan, Thomastown, Garda Kevin Fitzpatrick, Thomastown and Mr Michael Doyle, Fire Station Officer, Graiguenamannagh entered freezing cold water in darkness when the River Barrow was in flood. Two persons’ lives were saved in a situation at this time of year that ordinarily does not have a positive outcome,”.

“This is a happy story and speaks for itself about the lengths that members of An Garda Síochána and the Fire Service will go to keep people safe, at any time day or night. I cannot speak enough about the bravery shown by these three men. We are all immensely proud.” he added.