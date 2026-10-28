Gardaí seized two illegal high-powered electric scooters in Urlingford this morning, both capable of speeds exceeding 55 kilometres an hour.

Their drivers face prosecution for having no insurance.

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Minutes later, a motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after being caught travelling at 76 kilometres an hour in a 50 zone and failing a roadside oral fluid test.

Separately, a driver who fled a checkpoint last night was arrested and charged with dangerous driving after speeding through a residential area.