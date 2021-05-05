Kilkenny Greenway hit by construction price inflation

There’s been a slight rise in construction costs for the Kilkenny Greenway.

Today’s meeting of Piltown Municipal District heard the update on the long-awaited track, which is due to open by Spring 2023.

However, material and labour shortages nationwide (more on that here) mean there’s been some inflation in the price of the project.

Cllr Eamon Aylward says the quotes they’re getting are higher than expected but there’s no serious budget concerns just yet;

“The cost of construction has increased, the cost of materials have increased” he told KCLR News. “Labour is becoming scarce, so tenders are coming back higher than they would have done maybe this time last year. I raised the question with [Engineer Sean Mc Keown] today, and he wasn’t overly concerned with regards to the prices they’ve got back on the first three tenders that have gone out on the Greenway”.

“Hopefully it won’t be an issue, and it won’t cause delays” he explained. “From what Sean was telling us this morning it won’t. They’re ready to go ahead and appoint contractors to the first three phases of the Greenway, and that’s positive news. So onwards and upwards from here.”