House prices to soar warns Carlow Kilkenny TD
He says that key building materials, like timber, are already seeing huge inflation in price
House prices are about to soar, that’s the warning from a local Fianna Fail TD.
Deputy John Mc Guinness claims ‘building economics’ seen during the Celtic Tiger are now making a comeback.
He says that key building materials, like timber, are already seeing huge inflation in price.
And he’s told our Edward Hayden on The Way It Is that the knock-on effects for housing are very concerning.
