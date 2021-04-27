House prices to soar warns Carlow Kilkenny TD

House prices are about to soar, that’s the warning from a local Fianna Fail TD.

Deputy John Mc Guinness claims ‘building economics’ seen during the Celtic Tiger are now making a comeback.

He says that key building materials, like timber, are already seeing huge inflation in price.

And he’s told our Edward Hayden on The Way It Is that the knock-on effects for housing are very concerning.

