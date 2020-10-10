KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny hospital consultant predicts we’ll be dealing with Covid until 2022

Aut Even surgeon says we may not be free of the pandemic for another two years.

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 10/10/2020

A local hospital consultant says we could still be battling the coronavirus towards the end of 20-22.

Neil Riley is an Ear, Nose & Throat surgeon at Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny.

He’s told KCLR that there could be some side benefits like a drop in the amount of flu and other viruses.

But he says we might not be free of the pandemic for another two years:

“Currently the incidence of flu in Australia this winter is only 10% of what it has been in previous years, because of social distancing, and the alcohol rubs, and because of the masks of course. So I don’t know are we all going to be wearing masks forever, I don’t know. I mean the most recent discussion we had suggested that it will be 2022 before we ease off on this, which is a slightly depressing thought.”

