Kilkenny city’s very much in the spotlight as a well-known travel editor and TV contributor has landed.

Large media vehicles in the area sparked interest and it seems Gabe Saglie has been sampling some of what’s on offer locally in a bid to “cover the origins of Halloween in ancient Ireland”.

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Gabe stopped off at a number of local spots, including Kilkenny Castle, the Smithwick’s Experience, Kytler’s Inn, St Canice’s Cathedral and Round Tower, the Hole in the Wall and more;