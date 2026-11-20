Barnstorm Theatre Company’s production of ‘The Ice Child’ will draw to a close at Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre tomorrow (Saturday, November 21st).

The story, whose central character is “lost in a world that isn’t made for him”, has enthralled young audiences throughout its well-received run, which began on November 11th.

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The play, written by Mike Kenny, is told by a cast of four actors who are all on the stage from the moment the production begins until its conclusion, providing an interesting challenge for the quartet of performers who are evenly split between Counties Kilkenny and Cork.

KCLR News joined the Barnstorm team both on the Watergate stage – and the wings – and each spoke to us about what made this production, in the company’s 35th year, so special.

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For more, visit: The Ice Child | Watergate Theatre