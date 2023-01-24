Kilkenny initiative Team Up to Clean Up moves to March

The Team Up to Clean Up project in Kilkenny is being put off until March this year.

The first litter picking event took place in Kilkenny City last October as a pilot and a second event was planned for the new February Bank Holiday.

But it’s now being moved to a weekend in March with three days of community activities starting on Friday the 24th. (Full details here)

Environment Officer Bernadette Moloney says the change is based on feedback from the pilot run so they can get more people involved.

And part of the reasoning too is that they’ll be planting flowers which wouldn’t work if they proceeded with the February dates.

