Kilkenny is Ireland’s cleanest city for a record fourth time

Kilkenny remains the cleanest spot in Ireland.

Irish Business against Litter has announced its overall standings for 2019 across the country and the Marble City has held onto the top spot.

It’s a record fourth win for Kilkenny – that’s a first for any area since the survey was introduced

Carlow meanwhile finished the year in 32nd spot and is deemed to be moderately littered despite some excellent ratings for the likes of the Town park, Carlow Castle and Carlow College.

The black spots were the Athy approach road and a site on Mill Lane in the town.