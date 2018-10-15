Kilkenny is only South East county with labour force on par with national average

Kilkenny is the only county in the South East where the percentage of people working is on par with the national average.

That’s according to the latest Economic Indicators report by IBEC.

It’s analysed data from Waterford, Wexford, Carlow and Kilkenny to see how to make this region better to live and work in.

It found the South East has the third lowest labour force participation rate in the country.

Speaking to KCLR News, the report’s author, Aidan Sweeney says the sooner the Technological University is formed, the better.