Kilkenny is set to benefit from the introduction of three new farming apprenticeships.

The Farm Manager, Farm Technician and Horticulture trainee courses are set to equip students with the latest research and best practice management knowledge to successfully run a commercial farm business.

The Farm Manager apprenticeship will initially be available through Piltown’s Kildalton College, with apprenticeships running for two years and participants employed on commercial farms.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says he’s very excited about the new opportunities.