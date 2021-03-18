Kilkenny land prices increased in 2020 while Carlow recorded a slight decrease

Land prices have risen across the country to the highest point since 2008.

That’s according to a study by the Irish Farmers Journal’s 14th annual Agricultural Land Price Report published today.

It shows the top prices were noted in Kildare and Waterford as well as Donegal.

Figures were up in Kilkenny too as Property editor & the report author Paul Mooney outlines; “Price actually increased in Kilkenny up to just over €13,000 an acre on average for the average farm sold, prices have been very strong in the county for the last number of years anyway, the figure for 2020 is up about a thousand from the figure for 2019”.

He sums up Carlow’s stance by saying “Small decrease in price to an average of €11,500 an acre and that’s down from €11,900 an acre the year before, prices have been quite stable in Carlow really for the last four or five years”.

Mr Mooney adds “The big story around the country would have been supply of farms coming onto the market and there was a sharp drop around the country nationally and we saw that in Kilkenny as well, 26 farms came into our survey in 2020 in Kilkenny and that was down on the previous year so the supply of land coming down and that would have influenced price as well because demand, of course, stayed very strong and has always for land”.

Of Carlow he says “One of the few counties where there was an increase in the number of acres that came onto the market, 831 acres came onto the market in our survey and that was up by about 100 acres on the previous year so that would’ve suited farmers looking to expand and maybe buy land in the county”.