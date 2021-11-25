Kilkenny Lions Club Christmas Hamper Appeal Radio Auction kicks off this evening

The Kilkenny Lions Club Christmas Hamper Appeal Radio Auction takes to the local airwaves from this evening.

First outing is on the Glanbia Farm Show with Matt O’Keeffe from 7pm to 8pm with more than €4,000 worth of lots listed in this week’s Kilkenny People newspaper for the hour.

The same programme will host a second round of items on Thursday, 2nd December.

In between, there’s a more general range of goodies to bid on; on Tuesday (30th Nov), Wednesday (1st Dec) and Thursday (2nd December) on KCLR Breakfast between 7:30am and 9:30am as well as KCLR Lunch between 2pm and 4pm.

Hotline for all is 056 7796223.

Everything listed has been donated free of charge and all help is voluntary so every cent raised will go towards helping those in need locally this festive season.

Meanwhile, read about the launch and hear more here