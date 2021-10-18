Kilkenny Lions Club launch the 2021 Spirit of Christmas

The annual Spirit of Christmas Hamper appeal from Kilkenny Lions Club has been launched.

Thousands of euro is raised every year through the initiative which assists many local organisations to help those who need it most.

The on-air auctions will get underway here on KCLR in late November and early December with listings of the items available to bid on published in the Kilkenny People newspaper.

Around 650 households benefit from the fundraiser which sees Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody lends his support annually.

He and Eddie Holohan of the local Lions Club joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live this morning – here that here: