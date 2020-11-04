KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny looks set to get a new two-storey, 16 classroom primary school
Planning permission's being sought for the project at Wetlands
Planning permission’s been sought for a two-storey, sixteen classroom primary school in Kilkenny’s Western environs.
The building and a two classroom special needs centre at Wetlands would see a combined floor area of 2,741m2, together with outdoor play facilities, a new entrance from College Avenue, set down area and parking facilities and all associated works.
The proposal’s been submitted to the county council by Cairn Homes Properties Ltd. with a decision due on December 8.