Kilkenny looks set to get a new two-storey, 16 classroom primary school

Planning permission’s been sought for a two-storey, sixteen classroom primary school in Kilkenny’s Western environs.

The building and a two classroom special needs centre at Wetlands would see a combined floor area of 2,741m2, together with outdoor play facilities, a new entrance from College Avenue, set down area and parking facilities and all associated works.

The proposal’s been submitted to the county council by Cairn Homes Properties Ltd. with a decision due on December 8.