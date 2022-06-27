Kilkenny man jailed for 11 years after pleading guilty to 2006 manslaughter of Gerry Nolan in Castlecomer

A man has been jailed for eleven years for killing Gerry Nolan who lost his life in a blaze in Castlecomer nearly 16 years ago.

Mr Nolan died in the early hours of July 24th 2006 after his mobile home in Deerpark was set on fire while he slept inside.

Mobile phone analysis had linked Martin Kelly, from Church Road, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, to the scene but his girlfriend at the time provided him with an alibi.

She told Gardaí he was with her that night but, in 2015, she admitted she had lied about that and even revealed that he told her he killed Mr Nolan.

The court heard this happened after their relationship ended and Martin Kelly started seeing another woman.

Mr Kelly, who is now 35, was charged with murder in 2021 but his plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter was accepted in March 2022.

Today at the Central Criminal Court he was jailed for eleven years.