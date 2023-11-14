Kilkenny man John Edward Nolan bows out of TV show to focus on local dance school

John Edward Nolan’s announced he’ll not return to the next series of Dancing with the Stars.

The Kilkenny man has been a regular feature on the popular TV show professionally partnering with celebrities Teresa Mannion, Deirdre O’Kane, Gráinne Seoige, and with Mairead Ronan with whom he won in 2019.

But he also runs a dance school which has a new location in his native city and he’s taken the decision to focus on that.